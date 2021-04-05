Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,630,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,509 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.85% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $60,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 395.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:VNO opened at $46.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.97 and a beta of 1.48. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $49.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

Several analysts have commented on VNO shares. Truist raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.18.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.