VoteCoin Trading Up 2.6% This Week (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. VoteCoin has a market capitalization of $76,150.30 and approximately $2.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VoteCoin has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One VoteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.22 or 0.00322005 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00082504 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.39 or 0.00114574 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000766 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 77.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About VoteCoin

VoteCoin (CRYPTO:VOT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 127,584,125 coins. The official website for VoteCoin is votecoin.site . VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Votecoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on Equihash algorithm. The main focus of Votecoin's platform are elections and other voting purposes. “

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VoteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VoteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

