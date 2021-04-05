VouchForMe (IPL) Price Hits $0.0037 on Top Exchanges

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One VouchForMe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VouchForMe has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. VouchForMe has a market cap of $916,067.28 and $4,185.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00053773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00019763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $401.37 or 0.00674635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00070689 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00028439 BTC.

VouchForMe Coin Profile

IPL is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,613,171 coins. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

VouchForMe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

