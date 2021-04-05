Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,964 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,114 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.55.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $227.93. The company had a trading volume of 20,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,834. The company has a market capitalization of $169.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $167.85 and a 1 year high of $231.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.89.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

