Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,463 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF accounts for 0.6% of Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.27% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $14,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $392,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 261.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $4.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $444.35. 44,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,780. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $204.49 and a one year high of $446.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $416.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.28.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

