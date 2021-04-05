Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,020 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,734 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Paycom Software by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,107,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAYC. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.17.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYC traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $376.24. The stock had a trading volume of 516 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $381.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.42 and a 52 week high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

