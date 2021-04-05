Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,343 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,017,000. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 10,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $108.24. 2,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,010,334. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.04 and a 200 day moving average of $109.82. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

