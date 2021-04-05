Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 61,470 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 61,470 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises 0.5% of Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $12,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 131,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.71. The stock had a trading volume of 35,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,086,762. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.64 and its 200-day moving average is $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $37.31.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENB. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.36.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

