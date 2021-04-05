Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $5,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

CSGP traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $859.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,935. The stock has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 115.62 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $520.17 and a fifty-two week high of $952.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $840.11 and its 200-day moving average is $869.28.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $444.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSGP. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 price target (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $904.58.

In other news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $6,515,537.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total value of $6,177,869.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,730 shares of company stock worth $28,708,908 in the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

