Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 86.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,026,748,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,459,000 after buying an additional 836,019 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 3,226.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 812,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $446,995,000 after buying an additional 787,675 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $422,789,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 440,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $242,649,000 after acquiring an additional 190,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW traded up $4.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $511.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,744. The company has a market cap of $100.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.63, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $517.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $520.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.67 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.41.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total value of $3,912,364.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,706.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,959 shares of company stock valued at $26,293,485. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

