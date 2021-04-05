Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 0.6% of Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. SP Asset Management lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.27. 26,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,717. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.52 and a 200 day moving average of $90.75. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.17 and a fifty-two week high of $102.30.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

