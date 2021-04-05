Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 10,150 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,180 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners cut their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.11.

In related news, Director Randall L. Stephenson acquired 7,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,966.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $53,946,527.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,031,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,991,487 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $3.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $139.04. 152,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,372,146. The stock has a market cap of $391.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.05.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

