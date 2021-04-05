Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 1,940 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

TSM traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.14. The company had a trading volume of 135,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,551,328. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.95. The stock has a market cap of $648.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $47.72 and a 52 week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

