Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 2,993 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 503.3% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 48,322 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,165,000. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,720,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BIV traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $88.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,484. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.41 and a 12 month high of $94.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.13.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.