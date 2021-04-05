Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 384 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 92,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,005,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period.

VUG traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $264.35. 9,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,802. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $155.66 and a 52-week high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

