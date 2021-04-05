Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 6,212 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,632 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank raised its position in Comcast by 6.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 34,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 111,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast by 12.2% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.94.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.59. The company had a trading volume of 196,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,689,344. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.97. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The firm has a market cap of $250.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

