Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,783 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.9% of Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $3.89 on Monday, reaching $405.97. 100,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,296,585. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.29. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $257.54 and a 52 week high of $404.36.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

