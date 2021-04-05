Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,895 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Macquarie lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $220.74. The stock had a trading volume of 55,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,373,858. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $138.30 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.90. The stock has a market cap of $203.30 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,030 shares of company stock worth $14,190,802 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

