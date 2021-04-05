Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,328 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 8,374 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.16. 50,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,481,516. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.69 billion, a PE ratio of 142.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $112.34.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

