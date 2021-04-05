Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,045 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 0.6% of Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $13,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in The Home Depot by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $4.33 on Monday, hitting $312.08. 51,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,647,668. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $277.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.13 and a 1-year high of $309.35.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Citigroup initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.32.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

