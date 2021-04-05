Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $10.58 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $10,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $330,676,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,656,421,000 after purchasing an additional 688,054 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 712,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,704,000 after purchasing an additional 513,508 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in IQVIA by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,242,000 after purchasing an additional 483,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in IQVIA by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,303,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,129,393,000 after buying an additional 461,873 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $201.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.35. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $108.30 and a one year high of $199.99.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upgraded IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

