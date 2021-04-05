Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $16.43 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,430 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 0.7% of Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $16,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 80.3% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Facebook by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Facebook by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 38.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook stock traded up $6.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $305.44. The stock had a trading volume of 358,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,409,561. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.51 and a 1-year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.90.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at $353,410.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $16,540,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,402,007 shares of company stock worth $378,004,197 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

