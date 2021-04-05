Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $33.56 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,693 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.4% of Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $33,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 78.6% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Visa by 6.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 117,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.42.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $217.75. The stock had a trading volume of 26,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,007,677. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $425.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.88. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.25 and a 1-year high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

