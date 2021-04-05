Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.63 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,802,000. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.6% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 43,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Citigroup upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $524.45.

Shares of TMO traded up $9.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $465.73. 11,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.03 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $460.91 and a 200-day moving average of $470.16.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

