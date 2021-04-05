Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.63 Million Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 840.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.50.

In related news, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total transaction of $1,432,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,957. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total transaction of $327,521.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,848 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TYL traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $434.52. The company had a trading volume of 259 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,289. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.38 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $436.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.94.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

