Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $5.39 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,149 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 26,412 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,602,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48,303 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $598,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.07. 181,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,196,932. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $219.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

