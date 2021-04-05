Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $5.45 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,995 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $5,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $487,000. Echo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $745,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTL traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.12. 20,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,469,604. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.86. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $49.19.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

