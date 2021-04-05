Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $7.83 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,941 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 436.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,496,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $210.88. 38,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,439,378. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.58. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $127.78 and a 1-year high of $210.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

