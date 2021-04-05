Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 95,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,321,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 11,189 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 10,042 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geier Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $2,236,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $189.44. 77,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,623,779. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $94.52 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.37 and its 200-day moving average is $160.78.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.77.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

