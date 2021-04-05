Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,994 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.3% of Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $1,896,000. Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $406,026,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,764,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock traded up $36.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3,197.36. The stock had a trading volume of 51,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568,724. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,930.02 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,121.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,169.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.56, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,929.19.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

