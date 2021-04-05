Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,636 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 0.6% of Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded up $2.06 on Monday, hitting $193.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,094,127. The stock has a market cap of $138.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.00 and a 1 year high of $192.91.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.12.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

