Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,748 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 52,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 92.5% in the third quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.6% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 17,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 333.5% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 15,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.92.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,879,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $196.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

