Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,930 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Ecolab by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $219.33. 1,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,252. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.76 and a 200 day moving average of $210.15. The company has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a PE ratio of -58.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.96 and a 1-year high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus raised their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.62.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

