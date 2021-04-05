Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,220 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Globant worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,343,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 347,044 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,520,000 after acquiring an additional 63,551 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 193,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,007,000 after purchasing an additional 21,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Globant by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on GLOB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Grupo Santander assumed coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.89.

NYSE:GLOB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $210.04. 51 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,381. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $70.83 and a 1 year high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

