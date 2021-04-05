Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.88 on Monday, reaching $88.94. 10,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,778,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.98. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $91.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Edward Jones cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.64.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

