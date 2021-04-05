Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 382.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBA stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.95. 12,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,414. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.34. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $383.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.17%.

RBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.36.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,671 shares in the company, valued at $893,247. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 12,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $707,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,464 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

