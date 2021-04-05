Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,828 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.7% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 75 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,411,239.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,480 shares of company stock valued at $23,371,809. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,199.44.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $58.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,195.84. The stock had a trading volume of 31,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,734. The company has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,130.94 and a 12-month high of $2,152.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,071.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,803.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

