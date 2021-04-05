Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,948 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.90. 157,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,302,470. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.40.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

