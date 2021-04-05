Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 2,108 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $9,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,716,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,296,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 40,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 22,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,277,007. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $335.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.50 and its 200-day moving average is $135.45.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.53.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

