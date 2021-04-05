Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.9% of Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $57.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,187.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,216. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,059.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,795.69. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,125.00 and a 52 week high of $2,145.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,092.23.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

