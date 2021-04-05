Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $67.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Voya Financial traded as high as $65.86 and last traded at $65.43, with a volume of 1261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.08.
VOYA has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.
In related news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,039.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.45.
Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.64%.
Voya Financial Company Profile (NYSE:VOYA)
Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.
