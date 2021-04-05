Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $67.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Voya Financial traded as high as $65.86 and last traded at $65.43, with a volume of 1261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.08.

VOYA has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,039.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,439,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $378,725,000 after purchasing an additional 190,925 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,154,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,003,000 after buying an additional 1,096,394 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,891,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,534 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Voya Financial by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,768,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,823,000 after acquiring an additional 285,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,395,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,052,000 after acquiring an additional 104,386 shares during the period.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.64%.

Voya Financial Company Profile (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

