Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.95% from the stock’s previous close.

VOYA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI cut Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $65.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $35.89 and a 1 year high of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.27.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $400,751.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,039.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Voya Financial by 752.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 185,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 163,970 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Voya Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $8,410,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $2,847,000.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.