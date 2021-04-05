Voya Prime Rate Trust Plans Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:PPR)

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) declared a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.
Shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock remained flat at $$4.66 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 235,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,162. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $4.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48.
About Voya Prime Rate Trust
