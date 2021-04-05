W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $77.50

Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.50 and last traded at $77.43, with a volume of 9073 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.49.

WRB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.58.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,624,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,977,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,350,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,981,000 after purchasing an additional 428,794 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,868,000 after purchasing an additional 306,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,420,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,309,000 after purchasing an additional 224,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

