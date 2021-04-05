W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Shares Gap Up to $61.19

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $61.19, but opened at $64.00. W. R. Grace & Co. shares last traded at $62.52, with a volume of 827 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on GRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.95 and its 200 day moving average is $54.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.38 and a beta of 1.47.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. W. R. Grace & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. W. R. Grace & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,007,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,874,000 after buying an additional 1,285,172 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,934,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,064,000 after buying an additional 52,538 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 379,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,809,000 after buying an additional 17,508 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after buying an additional 78,596 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

