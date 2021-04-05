Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of WBA opened at $54.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $56.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.28.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 86,928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 15,840 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 65,202 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 46,945 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,345,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,337,000 after buying an additional 295,680 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,453,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.