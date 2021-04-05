Wanchain Achieves Market Cap of $354.75 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $2.10 or 0.00003566 BTC on exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $354.75 million and $32.57 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00055319 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.71 or 0.00276500 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00025754 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00012024 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006587 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.