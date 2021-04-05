Wanchain (WAN) Price Reaches $1.89 on Major Exchanges

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $319.28 million and $26.49 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $1.89 or 0.00003237 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 28% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00055299 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.66 or 0.00282161 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00028285 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00013260 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006541 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

