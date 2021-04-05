Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.17.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 9.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,105,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,046,000 after purchasing an additional 271,641 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 5.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,144,000 after purchasing an additional 44,074 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCC opened at $16.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $865.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 1.25. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.27.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $212.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.55 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.62%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

