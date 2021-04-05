Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Upgraded at Truist

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Truist from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WPG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Securities upgraded Washington Prime Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

WPG stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.35. The company had a trading volume of 19,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,256. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.08. Washington Prime Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($3.17). Washington Prime Group had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. Research analysts predict that Washington Prime Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 31.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 2,239,613 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Washington Prime Group by 757.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 295,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 261,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Washington Prime Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,493,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 205,897 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

